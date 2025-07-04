Jadeja equals Kail’s record

Ravindra Jadeja equalled Kapil Dev’s record with his gritty 89 off 137 balls against England on Day 2 of the second Test in Birmingham. Jadeja and Shubman Gill put on a 203-run stand that ensured India will get to a big total at Edgbaston as the all-rounder shut down noise around his place in the side.

Jadeja came in to bat not in the best of form and his performances were criticised. In the last six innings before the one in Birmingham, the all-rounder had failed to register a 30-plus score with the bat, raising concerns about his spot in the squad.

Starting Day 2 on 41, started the day with a boundary and with minimum fuss, made it to his fifty. This meant that Jadeja equalled Kapil Dev’s record and is now joint-second for most 50+ scores by an Indian in SENA Tests while batting at No. 7 or lower. Jadeja now has 8 50-plus scores in SENA countries.