Top RCB cricketer booked in sexual harassment case

An FIR was registered on Monday against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler Yash Dayal for alleged sexual exploitation under the pretext of marriage.

This came days after a woman from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh—who claimed to have been in a five-year relationship with the cricketer—filed a complaint alleging emotional, mental, and physical abuse.

The complaint was initially submitted on June 21 via the Chief Minister’s online grievance portal (IGRS).

According to a report by India Today, Dayal has been booked under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with sexual acts carried out through deceit or false promises of marriage. The offence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison along with a fine. The FIR was lodged at the Indirapuram police station following a preliminary inquiry.

He repeatedly made physical relations with me by falsely promising marriage and introduced me to his family, who assured that I would be their daughter-in-law. I maintained the relationship with complete honesty and dedication,” the woman alleged.

The woman also told the police that this led to her suffering from depression, for which she even sought treatment.

“I tried to end my life many times because I couldn’t get out of the mental pain, and he and his family kept giving me false assurances. His relationship with other women caused me deep mental trauma and broke me down,” she alleged.

A week after the complaint was filed, Dainik Bhaskar reported that the woman further alleged that Dayal was involved with multiple women during their relationship.

“On 17 April, a girl who was also talking to Yash contacted her and shared proof of his affairs. She says Yash’s family knew about this but kept giving her hope of marriage,” read the report. “Three other girls have contacted her and shared similar experiences. She says Yash used the same app on their phones to order household items. She found out that he stayed in a Lucknow hotel on 7 June and ordered objectionable items.”

The report also detailed their relationship timeline, saying they initially connected over social media and later met in Prayagraj. The woman, a former employee at an ed-tech company, claimed she stayed at Yash’s residence and was “close to his family,” although Dayal’s father reportedly denied knowing her.