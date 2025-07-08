Ponmudi case: HC warns politicians to speak properly in public

The Madras High Court has strongly criticized former DMK Minister Ponmudi over his controversial and allegedly obscene remarks made during a public event.

The court emphasized that politicians should think carefully before speaking in public, stating, “They consider themselves kings when they hold the mic. But politicians must speak responsibly in public spaces.”

The remarks were made during a gathering at Anbagam in Chennai, where Ponmudi, a senior DMK leader, allegedly spoke in a manner that denigrated Saivism and Vaishnavism, two prominent sects of Hinduism. His comments sparked widespread condemnation and public outrage.

In the aftermath of the controversy, Ponmudi was removed from his position as Deputy General Secretary of the DMK. Eventually, he also lost his ministerial post.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the issue, the Madras High Court initiated proceedings, and the case came up for hearing today before Justice P. Velmurugan.

During the session, Justice Velmurugan remarked that the judiciary will not remain a silent spectator when political leaders make inflammatory or obscene statements in public. He stressed the importance of decorum and accountability among public representatives.

The judge then adjourned the case to August 1 for the next hearing.