Air India crash: Preliminary report submitted to Aviation Ministry

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has submitted its preliminary report on the Air India Flight 171 crash to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, according to senior government officials cited by news agency ANI.

The report, prepared during the early phase of the probe, includes the initial findings and technical assessments by the investigating team.

The crash, which sent shockwaves through the nation, involved Air India’s Flight 171 and raised serious concerns about aviation safety protocols, maintenance checks, and potential mechanical or operational failures. While the AAIB has been actively investigating the matter since the incident occurred, this preliminary report marks the first official documentation of the bureau’s findings.

Although the report has been submitted to relevant authorities—including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other aviation stakeholders—its contents have not yet been made public. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is expected to review the findings before deciding on further steps, which could include public disclosure, safety advisories, or policy changes.

Experts suggest that the preliminary report typically covers key areas such as the aircraft’s last recorded data, communication logs between the pilots and Air Traffic Control (ATC), possible mechanical anomalies, weather conditions at the time of the incident, and testimonies from witnesses and survivors, if any.

Authorities have urged the public and media to refrain from speculation until a more detailed and final investigation report is released. The AAIB is continuing with an in-depth probe, which will include data from the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), and other forensic analyses.

The final report, expected in the coming months, will establish the exact cause of the crash and may include recommendations to prevent similar accidents in the future.