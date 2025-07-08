SL Navy rescues four Indian Fishermen stranded at sea

The Sri Lankan Navy rescued four Indian fishermen who were stranded at sea near Chilaw, off the western coast of Sri Lanka.

The fishermen, from Minicoy Island in India, had lost contact with authorities since June 29 after facing engine trouble and bad weather.

The rescue operation was carried out after the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai informed the Sri Lankan MRCC on July 6. The Sri Lankan Navy deployed patrol boats from its Western Naval Command to search for the missing vessel.

The stranded boat was located and the fishermen were brought safely to shore at Dikowita Harbour. They were given immediate medical attention and later handed over to the Wattala Police for further procedures.

This is the second time in two weeks that the Sri Lankan Navy has rescued Indian fishermen, highlighting the close cooperation between the two countries in maritime safety and rescue operations.