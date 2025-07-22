MiG-21 fighter aircrafts to retire from IAF on Sept 19

After more than six decades of distinguished service, the iconic MiG-21 fighter jet is finally set to be retired from the Indian Air Force (IAF).

A ceremonial farewell for the last remaining aircraft is planned for September 19 at the Chandigarh airbase, marking the end of an era.

The last operational aircraft belong to the 23 Squadron, famously known as the “Panthers.” The retirement of the MiG-21 leaves a mixed legacy. Introduced in 1963, it was India’s first supersonic jet, providing a crucial aerial advantage in the 1960s and ’70s. However, its later years were marred by a high accident rate, earning it the grim moniker ‘Flying Coffin.’

With the 23 Squadron being “number plated” (deactivated), the IAF’s combat squadron strength will fall to a historic low of just 29 squadrons. This represents the lowest combat strength the Air Force has seen since the 1960s; even during the 1965 war, the IAF maintained 32 fighter jet squadrons.

The MiG-21, in its many variants, has served the IAF for an incredible 62 years. Its operational history includes participation in the 1965 war against Pakistan, the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, the Kargil operations of 1999, and even the Balakot strikes in 2019. The last remaining MiG-21 squadron has also been on operational alert during the ongoing Operation Sindoor.

Sources indicate that the farewell ceremony will be attended by senior Air Force leadership and veterans who have been associated with the fleet over the years. Flypasts and static displays are planned to commemorate the occasion.