Injury-hit India face tough challenge

As the riveting India-England Test series heads into its penultimate chapter at the iconic Old Trafford from Wednesday (July 23), the visiting Indian team finds itself battling not just England’s renewed energy but also its own injury woes.

Trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, India will aim to level the scoreline at a venue where they have never tasted victory in nine previous attempts — four losses and five draws.

The major talking point heading into the fourth Test is India’s forced rejig due to the unavailability of promising all-rounder Nitish Reddy, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series owing to a knee injury. Reddy had been a key part of India’s balance, contributing with both bat and ball — particularly with crucial breakthroughs at Lord’s.

His absence leaves a gaping hole, especially in a line-up that had been relying on depth till number eight with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the mix. While Shardul Thakur is the likeliest replacement, he doesn’t offer the same solidity with the bat, putting pressure on the top and middle order to deliver.

Given the conditions in Manchester and India’s historical struggles at the venue, the team management may be tempted to revert to the Leeds combination — a more batting-heavy line-up featuring specialist batters Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan, and a lone spinner in Jadeja.

Bowling Options and Injury Concerns

With Akash Deep recovering from a groin strain, the management has a decision to make. Uncapped seamer Anshul Kamboj, who impressed in India A’s shadow tour and looked sharp in training, could get the nod. Alternatively, Prasidh Krishna, who has the experience of playing in England, is another option.

The one area of certainty is the pace spearhead duo — Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Both have been relentless in their spells and remain automatic picks.

Batting Under Scrutiny

After solid performances in the first two Tests, the Indian batting faltered at Lord’s — marking the first collective collapse of the series. While Shubman Gill has been among the runs with over 600 in the series so far, his form dipped in the third Test. The team would be banking on him to rediscover his rhythm.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who dazzled earlier in the series, was twice undone by Jofra Archer at Lord’s. With Archer back to full pace and rhythm, Jaiswal will need to adapt swiftly to avoid another repeat.

One of India’s biggest positives, however, has been KL Rahul, whose calm and technically sound approach at the top has provided stability. His ability to absorb pressure and counter English conditions has been a standout for India so far.

England on the Ascendancy

For England, the return of Jofra Archer and the resurgence of their batting unit has provided a timely boost. With momentum on their side and history favouring them at Old Trafford, they’ll look to seal the series before heading to the Oval.

What to Expect

India faces a challenging scenario: historical odds, injury disruptions, and an opposition in rhythm. However, their ability to bounce back has never been in question. The decisions at the selection table — especially the balance between bat and ball — could very well determine whether India levels the series or heads to the final Test playing catch-up.

Key Players to Watch:

India: Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill

England: Jofra Archer, Joe Root, Zak Crawley

Venue Stat: India have never won a Test at Old Trafford — a record they’ll be desperate to change.

Series Score: England lead 2-1 with two Tests to go.