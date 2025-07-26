India in trouble in fourth Test

London, July 26: England scored 319 runs on Day 3 of the fourth Test against India in Manchester, taking a big first-innings lead of 186 runs. Joe Root led the charge with a solid knock, while India’s bowlers struggled to take wickets. London, July 26: England scored 319 runs on Day 3 of the fourth Test against India in Manchester, taking a big first-innings lead of 186 runs. Joe Root led the charge with a solid knock, while India’s bowlers struggled to take wickets.

By the end of the day, England reached 544 for 7. Captain Ben Stokes, who had earlier retired hurt due to cramps, returned to score 77 not out and was at the crease with Liam Dawson.

With a strong lower order still to bat and Stokes aiming for his first Test century in two years, England looks set to keep India under pressure.