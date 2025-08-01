TN govt’s mega health initiative to be launched tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu government is all set to launch a major healthcare initiative tomorrow in Chennai.

The scheme, which focuses on preventive health and early detection of ailments, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at St. Bede’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Mylapore.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who inspected arrangements for the launch, said that the initiative will bring accessible healthcare to every corner of the state, especially to the poor and differently-abled. He emphasized that the scheme is aimed at ensuring that no citizen is left behind in receiving proper medical care.

Under this scheme, 1,256 mega medical camps will be organized across Tamil Nadu over the next one year. These camps will offer comprehensive full-body checkups, expert consultations, and diagnostic services — completely free of cost.

Each medical camp will feature specialist doctors from departments such as general medicine, orthopaedics, paediatrics, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, dermatology, ophthalmology, ENT, psychiatry, cardiology, neurology, pulmonology, dental care, and Siddha and other Indian systems of medicine.

In addition to consultations, diagnostic tests like blood tests, urine tests, ECG, X-ray, ultrasound, Pap smear, and cancer screening tests will be conducted on-site. Facilities for issuing disability certificates and disability percentage documents for differently-abled persons will also be available at these camps.

Officials stated that these camps will be equipped with lab facilities and modern medical equipment, ensuring timely and quality diagnosis. The scheme is expected to help in the early detection of diseases, reducing long-term health costs and improving the overall health outcomes of the public.

The initiative is seen as a major step in strengthening the state’s public health infrastructure and taking proactive healthcare to the grassroots. With its focus on doorstep access, specialist services, and free diagnostics, the scheme is expected to benefit lakhs of citizens, especially those in remote and underserved areas.

The health department is confident that this initiative will serve as a model for public health delivery in the country.