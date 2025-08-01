Parking Wins Three National Awards 

The 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 were officially announced today by the Government of India. In a proud moment for Tamil cinema, the film ‘Parking’ has bagged three prestigious awards.

‘Parking’ has been selected for the Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor categories. Veteran actor M.S. Bhaskar has won the Best Supporting Actor award for his powerful performance in the film.

Every year, the Government of India honours exceptional talents from various branches of the Indian film industry through the National Film Awards, considered one of the highest recognitions in Indian cinema.

The selection process for the 2023 awards involved weeks of deliberation. After detailed discussions, the jury submitted the final list of winners, which was announced today.

This recognition for ‘Parking’ has elevated the stature of Tamil cinema on the national stage. The film and actor M.S. Bhaskar are receiving widespread praise from both the industry and the audience for this notable achievement.