Woakes ruled out for remainder of final Test 

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board stated that Woakes, who sustained a nasty blow to the shoulder on Day 1 of the fifth Test, will play no further part in the Test match.

A further assessment shall be made at the end of the series.

The incident that led to the injury took place in the 57th over of India’s first innings when Woakes, stretching to make a dive at the boundary to save a run, injured his shoulder. The England pacer received immediate inspection from the team physio and was forced off the field.

Earlier in the day, Woakes had struck early with the new ball to remove Indian opener KL Rahul as India finished the day six wickets down with 204 runs on the scoreboard.