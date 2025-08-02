India slightly ahead in final Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 51 anchored India’s innings as they reached 75/2 at stumps on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England, taking a 52-run lead. Despite the early dismissals of KL Rahul (7) and Sai Sudharsan (11), India comfortably overcame the 23-run first-innings deficit, thanks to Jaiswal’s confident and proactive batting display.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna shared the honours with four wickets each, bundling England out for 247. Despite their efforts, England secured a narrow 23-run first-innings lead over India. Mohammed Siraj put in a tireless shift with the ball, picking up three crucial wickets to lead India’s charge at The Oval. His aggressive, disciplined spell rattled the English middle order. Just before the Tea break, Prasidh Krishna joined the party with two quick strikes of his own, as England scored 215/7 at Tea. The duo’s combined effort turned the tide in India’s favour, injecting life into the contest and giving the visitors renewed hope going into the final session.

Earlier, Akash Deep managed to break the opening stand by removing Ben Duckett, but Zak Crawley’s explosive fifty kept England in control.