Bumrah released from squad

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Friday released from the national squad after completing his quota of three Tests in the five-match series against England, and stakeholders in Indian cricket have already started discussing his next international assignment.

The 31-year-old Bumrah bowled 119.4 overs across three games and took 14 wickets.

“Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India’s squad for the fifth Test of the series against England,” BCCI announced in a release on Friday.

Twice, Bumrah returned five-wicket hauls — at Headingley in the first Test and at Lord’s in the third game.

However, at Manchester, Bumrah conceded more than 100 runs in a single innings for the first time in his career.

Bumrah now has 219 wickets in 48 Tests.

Prior to India’s departure, chairman of selection committee Ajit Agarkar had confirmed that the pace ace won’t play more than three Tests keeping his workload management in mind.

India’s next international assignment is Asia Cup T20 tournament, and it would be a surprise if Bumrah opts to play the tournament considering that the next Test series against West Indies will start in less than a week’s time after the event in the UAE.

The Asia Cup will conclude on September 29, and the first Test against the West Indies will start in Ahmedabad on October 2 followed by the second match in New Delhi from October 10-14 . Then in November there are two Tests against South Africa.