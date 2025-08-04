Jayakumar dismisses defection rumours

Former minister D Jayakumar has firmly denied rumours that he is planning to leave the AIADMK and join rival DMK. “Till my last breath, I will remain in AIADMK,” Jayakumar declared, putting an end to speculation. Former minister D Jayakumar has firmly denied rumours that he is planning to leave the AIADMK and join rival DMK. “Till my last breath, I will remain in AIADMK,” Jayakumar declared, putting an end to speculation.

The rumours gained momentum after another former AIADMK minister, Anwhar Raajhaa, recently quit the party and joined the DMK. Raajhaa cited AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami’s move to revive ties with the BJP—a party he described as a “negative force” in Tamil Nadu—as the reason for his switch.

This move led to speculation that Jayakumar and other senior leaders might follow suit. However, Jayakumar dismissed these talks, saying, “I am a loyal cadre of the AIADMK. My heart and soul are with the party. Even DMK leader MK Stalin knows this.”

Jayakumar also added that he has never lobbied for positions or favours within the party. Taking the rumours in stride, he joked, “I’m glad some YouTubers are making money using my name. At least it keeps me in the news.”

His statement aims to calm party workers and loyalists amid growing uncertainty over the AIADMK’s future alliances and leadership decisions.