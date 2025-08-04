Selvaperunthagai blames BJP for south TN’s poor growth

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Sunday accused the BJP of blocking the development of southern Tamil Nadu by halting the Sethusamudram Ship Canal project. He said the project, launched by the Congress-led UPA government, could have created thousands of jobs and boosted economic growth in the region.

Speaking to reporters at the Thoothukudi airport, Selvaperunthagai alleged that the BJP government and the RSS had deliberately moved the Supreme Court to stop the project. “It has severely impacted the progress of southern Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He added that during the Congress regime, Thoothukudi port had been developed as the main hub for industrial growth in southern Tamil Nadu. “But today, the BJP government is showing no interest in developing the region,” he said.

The TNCC chief also took aim at the AIADMK, accusing the party of remaining silent on key issues due to its alliance with the BJP. “Even when BJP leaders insult Dravidian stalwarts like CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK leadership doesn’t react,” he said. He claimed the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP is weak and not supported by party cadres at the ground level.

Responding to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s remarks on drug abuse in Tamil Nadu, Selvaperunthagai said EPS should instead be questioning the Union government. “Why are drugs being smuggled into Tamil Nadu through major ports in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh?” he asked.

He further questioned the effectiveness of central agencies like the Narcotics Control Bureau, pointing to a major drug bust at Adani’s Mundra Port earlier this year. “If they are serious about fighting drugs, they must act where the problem starts,” he said.

The Congress leader’s sharp remarks come amid ongoing political debates over development, alliances, and law enforcement in the state.