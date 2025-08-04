Chennai–Nagai road to become four-lane by 2026: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced that the road connecting Chennai and Nagapattinam will be fully expanded into a four-lane highway by 2026. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced that the road connecting Chennai and Nagapattinam will be fully expanded into a four-lane highway by 2026.

The roadwork is part of the widening of National Highway 32, which passes through important towns such as Villupuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, and Karaikal, before reaching Nagapattinam. This stretch is known for its busy traffic and plays a vital role in connecting various coastal regions of Tamil Nadu.

The project is divided into multiple phases: Villupuram to Puducherry

Puducherry to Poondiyankuppam

Poondiyankuppam to Sattanathapuram

Sattanathapuram to Nagapattinam

Though earlier plans aimed for completion by 2025, the new target is 2026 due to delays in land acquisition and other issues.

Gadkari said that once completed, this four-lane road will reduce travel time, improve safety, and help boost economic activity in the region. The government has assured that work is progressing and necessary steps are being taken to meet the revised deadline.