Education alone can shatter Sanatana chains: Kamal

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan said education is the only weapon strong enough to break authoritarian and Sanatana chains. He was speaking in Chennai on Sunday at a special event hosted by actor Suriya’s Agaram Foundation.

The event marked 15 years of Agaram’s education project ‘Vidhai’. The programme helps first-generation learners from poor and marginalised communities. It gives them financial support, guidance, and mentorship to succeed in education.

“Don’t pick up anything else. Only education and reason can help you win,” said Kamal. “Ignorance will always defeat you otherwise,” he added. He also praised Agaram, saying, “Education and compassion don’t often come together—except in a mother’s love or in places like Agaram.”

A video shown at the event said over 6,378 students have benefited so far. Around 4,800 are now in college.

Several well-known guests attended the event, including actors Sivakumar, Suriya, Karthi, director Vetrimaaran, producer Kalaippuli S Thanu, ISRO scientist Dr P Veeramuthuvel, and MP Su Venkatesan. People and schools that supported Agaram were given special mementoes.