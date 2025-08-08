Sivaganga: Ajith Kumar tortured with chilli powder, claims witness

Following the custodial death of 27-year-old B. Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district, a new detail has emerged: a key witness claims the police purchased chili powder from a friend of the victim.

This information adds to the mounting evidence of the brutal torture Ajith Kumar endured while in police custody.

According to a witness, police officers used chili powder and other substances to torture Ajith Kumar, who was arrested on theft charges. The victim’s post-mortem report revealed 44 injuries on his body. The Madras High Court has taken a strong stance on the case, calling it a “brutal act” and stating that “the state has killed its own citizen.”

The case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further inquiry, and the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has also taken suo motu cognizance of the matter.