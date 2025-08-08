TVK’s conference in Madurai bars children, pregnant women

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay, is gearing up for its second state convention in Madurai on August 21, having rescheduled from the earlier date of August 25 due to police concerns over the festive Vinayaga Chaturthi period

In a move sparked by safety considerations, the party has announced that children and pregnant women will not be permitted to attend the highly anticipated event

The venue will host a massive turnout, with expectations of around 1,20,000 men and 25,000 women in attendance

To ensure smooth logistics and maximum safety, organizers have planned extensive infrastructure including over 100 water tanks, 400 temporary toilets, 18 entry and exit routes, along with CCTV surveillance, 450 loudspeakers, and 20,000 electric lights. Additionally, medical teams and ambulances have been arranged in coordination with the health department

This conference is seen as a pivotal moment ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, aimed at showcasing TVK’s growing organizational clout and strategic readiness on the political stage.