Rahul, Kharge skip Red Fort fete, BJP hits out

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party leader Mallikarjun Kharge skipped the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Friday, sparking speculation about the reason behind their absence.

There was no official statement from the opposition party or the two leaders but sources suggested Mr Gandhi gave the event a miss after he was upset with the seating arrangement last year.

The two leaders extended their greetings to all citizens by paying tribute to the country’s freedom fighters on social media. “This freedom, achieved through the sacrifices of great freedom fighters, is a resolve to build an India where justice rests on the foundation of truth and equality, and every heart is filled with respect and brotherhood. It is the duty of all of us to protect the pride and honor of this precious heritage. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!” Mr Gandhi said.

Kharge said: “Independence Day is a solemn occasion to rededicate ourselves to values of Freedom, Justice, Equality and Fraternity, cherished by our Democracy.”

Kharge attended the Independence Day celebrations at the Congress party headquarters and Mr Gandhi at Indira Bhawan, in the Capital.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, however, took a swipe at Mr Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, over his absence at the event.

Congress spokesperson in tv debate with me just now confirmed that ‘LoP’ Rahul Gandhi skipped 15th August Program at Red Fort. This was a national celebration but sadly Lover of Pakistan Rahul Gandhi – in Modi virodh does Desh & Sena Virodh! Shameful behaviour. Is this Sanvidhan and Sena ka Samman?” he said in a post on X.

Last year, a controversy erupted during the Independence Day celebrations when Mr Gandhi, who enjoys the status of a Cabinet minister, sat in the second last row – in a departure from tradition and protocol – for the programme at the Red Fort.