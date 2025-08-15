Nagaland Governor L Ganesan Passes Away at 80 in Chennai

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passed away on Friday evening at the age of 80. He had been receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, for the past week.

Hospital sources said Ganesan was admitted on August 8 after sustaining a head injury in a fall at his residence in T. Nagar, where he was found unconscious. Despite intensive medical care, his condition failed to improve, and he breathed his last at 6.23 pm today.

A veteran politician and a respected figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party, Ganesan held several key positions over his decades-long political career, including serving as the Tamil Nadu BJP president. Known for his organisational skills, deep grassroots connect, and unwavering loyalty to the party, he played a pivotal role in strengthening the BJP’s presence in the state.

Ganesan was appointed as the Governor of Nagaland in February 2023. Prior to this, he served as the Governor of Manipur and briefly held additional charge as Governor of West Bengal.

His demise marks the end of a long and dedicated political journey, and condolences are expected to pour in from leaders across the political spectrum.