Russia condolences loss of lives in J&K cloudburst

“The Russian Embassy in India is deeply saddened by the disastrous cloudburst in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir, which has claimed dozens of lives. We extend our condolences to the families of those who have perished and wish for a speedy recovery to all injured. Our thoughts and solidarity are with the people of J&K in this tragic hour,” the statement read.

Rescue operations are underway in Kishtwar following the cloudburst on August 14, which triggered flash floods. The local community and Jammu and Kashmir Police are providing urgent relief, shelter, and medical assistance to the affected. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is also set to leave for Kishtwar on Friday to assess the damage caused by a massive cloudburst and oversee the ongoing rescue operations.

Abdullah noted that he aims to review the relief efforts firsthand and determine further assistance needed for those affected. “I’ll be leaving for Kishtwar later this afternoon & will be going to the scene of the cloudburst tragedy early tomorrow morning to see, firsthand, the extent of the damage. I will review the rescue operation & assess what further help is required,” Abdullah stated in a post on X.