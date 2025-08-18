I-Day attacks expose Pak’s losing battle against TTP

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has become Pakistan’s biggest security headache. Created by the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), today the Pakistan establishment fights the terror outfit regularly.

On Pakistan’s Independence Day, the TTP carried out a series of attacks across the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In all six districts, policemen were killed and nine others were injured in eight simultaneous attacks.

Attacks took place in the Upper and Lower Dir, Bannu, Hassan Khel and Shangla.

The TTP, while claiming the attack, said that this was part of their ongoing campaign to weaken the security establishment in Pakistan.

Over the years, the TTP has become one of the most dangerous terror groups in the world.

The Global Terrorism Index 2025 ranks it as one of the deadliest terror organisations in the world. Along with the Islamic State, Jamaat Nusrat Al-Islam and Al-Shabab, the TTP was responsible for most deaths globally for the year 2024.

Data shows that in 2024 alone, these groups were responsible for the deaths of 4,300 people.

In Pakistan alone, the TTP is responsible for 90 per cent of the attacks. In 2024, out of the 1,081 deaths due to terror, the TTP alone was responsible for 558 deaths.

The ISI created TTP to create a divide within the Afghan Taliban.

While it had remained loyal at first, over the years, it has turned very badly against the ISI. The other headache for Pakistan is that, like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), the TTP has systematically targeted Chinese interests in Pakistan as well.