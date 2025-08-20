NIA raids 8 places in Dindigul district

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a series of raids at nine locations in Tamil Nadu, with eight of them concentrated in the Dindigul district, as part of its ongoing probe into the murder of Ramalingam in Thanjavur in 2019.

The raids, based on new intelligence, are part of the agency’s intensified efforts to apprehend the remaining absconding suspects in the case.

Ramalingam was hacked to death in February 2019 after he reportedly opposed forcible religious conversion efforts by members of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The NIA took over the case in March 2019 and has since chargesheeted 18 accused. While several of the suspects have been apprehended, three proclaimed offenders remain at large, with a reward of Rs 5 lakh each for information leading to their arrest.

The raids in Dindigul and one in Tenkasi district are aimed at unearthing further evidence and leads on the absconders.