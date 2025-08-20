Student dies while placing flag post for TVK conference

A 19-year-old student, identified as Kaleeshwaran, tragically died from electrocution while attempting to erect a flag post for the upcoming Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) conference in Madurai.

The incident occurred in Vanniyampatti, Virudhunagar district, as Kaleeshwaran, a BA Visual Communication student, was setting up the flag outside a local resident’s house.

According to police reports, the flag post came into contact with a live overhead electric wire, leading to his immediate death. A case has been registered, and a detailed investigation is underway.

This unfortunate incident has cast a somber mood over the TVK cadres ahead of their massive conference and serves as a grim reminder of the safety risks associated with such large-scale political gatherings.