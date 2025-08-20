Ondiveeran Memorial Day: TN Governor and CM MK Stalin pay tribute

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin today paid their respects to freedom fighter Ondiveeran on his memorial day.

The tributes, which were shared on social media, highlight the significance of Ondiveeran, a commander-in-chief in the army of the freedom fighter Poolithevan who fought against the British East India Company in the 18th century.

The joint remembrance of a historical figure by the Governor and Chief Minister is seen by some as a moment of temporary unity amidst their ongoing political and ideological differences.

The Governor recently boycotted the Chief Minister’s Independence Day reception, signaling a strained relationship between the two constitutional heads of the state.

However, on this day, both leaders set aside their differences to honor a shared hero from Tamil Nadu’s history of resistance against colonial rule. Ondiveeran, who hailed from the Arunthathiyar community, is widely revered as a hero in the state.