Rameswaram fishermen’s strike continues for 10th day

The indefinite strike by fishermen in Rameswaram has entered its tenth day, escalating tensions in the coastal town.

Over 1,200 fishermen, including many women, staged a ‘rail roko’ protest, briefly disrupting train services and drawing attention to their plight.

Their demands are centered on two main issues: the immediate release of Indian fishermen and their boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy, and a reversal of the recent exorbitant fines imposed by Sri Lankan courts.

Fishermen’s associations claim that 64 of their colleagues have been arrested in the past two months, with 24 others serving prison sentences ranging from six months to two years.

The seized boats, which are the fishermen’s primary source of livelihood, remain in Sri Lankan custody.

The strike, which began on August 11, has crippled fishing operations in the region.

The protest was temporarily called off after district administration and revenue officials met with the leaders and assured them that their demands would be taken up with the central and state governments for a swift resolution.