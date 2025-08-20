MP Kamal Haasan condoles demise of TR Baalu’s wife

The political community in Tamil Nadu is mourning the passing of the wife of veteran Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP T.R. Baalu.

Renukadevi, who was 70, passed away at their residence in T. Nagar, Chennai, following a prolonged illness. The news has drawn condolences from across the political spectrum.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and MP Kamal Haasan extended his condolences to T.R. Baalu and his family via social media, expressing his deep sorrow for their loss.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and several other ministers and party leaders also visited the residence to pay their respects. Renukadevi’s funeral is expected to be held later today.