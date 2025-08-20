Tamil Nadu Government to conduct census of migrant workers

In a move aimed at better understanding and integrating its large migrant workforce, the Tamil Nadu government has announced it will conduct a comprehensive census of migrant workers across all 38 districts.

The state, a major destination for migrant labor from states like Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal, is home to an estimated 35 lakh migrant workers.

The census will be conducted by district-level teams led by revenue officials, with support from the police and labor department. It aims to gather precise data on the number of workers, their states of origin, living conditions, and the sectors they are employed in.

The government believes this data is crucial for formulating effective policies, ensuring the welfare and safety of these workers, and addressing issues such as social security, healthcare, and education for their children.

The initiative is also expected to help in resolving labor disputes and preventing social unrest that has occasionally arisen due to a lack of proper data and communication.