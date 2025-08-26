Sachin lavishes praise on Root

Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sachin Tendulkar reacted to Joe Root becoming the second-highest run-scorer in Tests and potentially having a chance at breaking his stunning record. Tendulkar holds the world record with an impressive 15,921 runs from 200 Tests. However, with 13,543 runs, Root is just 2378 away from achieving the unbelievable milestone. During an Ask Me AnyThing (AMA) session on Reddit, Sachin was asked – ‘What was your first impression of Joe Root? Also, he has now crossed 13,000 Test runs and is second only to you, and he played his 1st match against you’. The legendary batter was gracious in his reply as he went on to praise the veteran England cricket team star.

To have gone past 13000 runs is a remarkable achievement, and he’s still going strong. When I saw him for the first time in Nagpur in 2012 during his debut Test, I told my teammates that they were watching the future captain of England. What impressed me most was the way he was able to assess the wicket and how he rotated the strike. I knew at that very moment that he would be a big player,” Sachin replied.