Double delight for Mbappe

Madrid, Aug 26:

Real Madrid defeated Real Oviedo 3-0 in a La Liga match at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice and Vinícius Júnior adding a late goal.

The opening goal came in the 37th minute when Aurelien Tchouaméni won possession in midfield and set up Arda Güler, who passed to Mbappé. The French striker’s shot found the bottom corner despite protests from Oviedo players, who felt a foul had been committed in the build-up. The referee and VAR allowed the goal to stand.

Madrid extended their lead in the 83rd minute when Vinícius pressed and won the ball, setting up Mbappé for his second of the night. In stoppage time, Vinícius added the third after a pass from Brahim Díaz. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also made a key save from Haissem Hassan to keep a clean sheet.

Oviedo showed flashes of attacking threat, with Kwasi Sibo hitting the post from long range, but they could not break through Madrid’s defense.