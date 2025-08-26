Samuthirakani’s Veera Vanakkam trailer launched

​The trailer for the film Veera Vanakkam, an exciting commercial drama from Viswanath Creations, has been released. The film, directed by Anil V. Nagendran, stars Samuthirakani and Bharath in lead roles and is set against a historical backdrop of struggle and oppression in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

​Veera Vanakkam honors the lives and struggles of historical figures who fought against caste-based oppression. The movie’s trailer was officially launched yesterday by Thirumaavalavan, leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and has been receiving a great response from both fans and film enthusiasts.

​The film’s plot is rooted in a modern-day Tamil Nadu village, where a beautiful friendship between a boy and a girl from different communities is threatened by caste prejudice. A wise elder intervenes, and through his journey, the film tells the story of P. Krishnapillai, a historical figure who fought against injustice in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

​Director Anil V. Nagendran has crafted a commercial entertainer filled with romance, action, and suspense. The film not only highlights the progressive ideas of Periyar and Dravidian ideology but also beautifully portrays the cultural connections between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

​Samuthirakani plays a pivotal role in the film, while Bharath takes on a unique and challenging character as a village elder, a role he has never played before. The cast also includes Rithesh, Prem Kumar, Ramesh Pisharody, Surabhi Lakshmi, P.K. Madhini, Adarsh, Sithangana, Aiswika, Aristo Suresh, and Siddique in important roles.

​The film was shot across various locations in Madurai, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, and Kerala.

​The music has been composed by a team of five talented musicians: M.K. Arjun, Perumbavoor G. Raveendranath, James Vasanthan, C.J. Kuttappan, and Anchal Udayakumar. A notable highlight is a song sung by TMS Selvakumar, the son of the legendary playback singer T.M. Soundararajan.