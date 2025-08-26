Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu join forces after 25 years

​The puja ceremony for KRG’s Production No. 4 took place today in Dubai. This highly anticipated film marks the reunion of the iconic trio: dance legend Prabhu Deva, comedy king Vadivelu, and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, who are collaborating again after a 25-year gap. The movie is written and directed by Sam Rodrigues, with KRG Kannan Ravi as the main producer and Deepak Ravi as the co-producer.

​

​The grand event was attended by several notable film personalities, including Lyca Productions’ Subaskaran, actor Jeeva, Studio Green’s Gnanavel Raja, and director Nithish Sahadev, who extended their best wishes to the team.

​The Prabhu Deva-Vadivelu comedy duo is one of the most beloved pairs in Tamil cinema, known for delivering laughter-filled performances that have created a lasting impression on audiences. Their on-screen chemistry, combined with Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music, is expected to bring a fresh wave of entertainment.

​

​Director Sam Rodrigues plans to capture the trademark style of the Prabhu Deva-Vadivelu duo in this action-adventure film.

​Additionally, actor Bablu Prithviraj, known for his work in the hit films Animal and Ace, will be playing a key role in the movie. The film’s shooting is scheduled to begin in November and the team plans to complete it in a single, continuous schedule.

​Produced by Kannan Ravi on a massive budget, this film is the fourth production under the KRG banner. More details about the cast and crew will be officially announced soon.