Fast & Furious fame action director JJ Perry on board for Yash’s Toxic

Hollywood action director JJ Perry, known for choreographing iconic sequences in John Wick and Fast & Furious, has come on board for Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups, starring KGF-fame actor Yash.

The Hollywood action director has hand-picked an all Indian stunt team for to shoot a 45-Day marathon of action set pieces for the upcoming Yash-starrer film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups.

On working with Indian crew, Perry said, ‘This Indian crew is world-class. That’s precisely why I chose to work with them. We’re tackling a major sequence right now, and I’m super stoked about taking this on. It’s a challenge, but I love a great challenge–and this team is meeting it head-on. We’re here to push boundaries together–and that’s what filmmaking is.”

The shoot is currently underway in Mumbai as the city braves the incessant rains. Perry called the Indian crew a ‘world-class’ team.

