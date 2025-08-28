Family from Tirupattur perish in Chhattisgarh floods

A family of four from Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu, died in a tragic accident after their car was swept away by a flash flood in the Kanger Valley National Park area of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district. The incident, which occurred amid severe rainfall in the region, has left the local community in shock.

The victims were identified as Rajeshkumar (43), a contractor working in Raipur, his wife Pavitra (40), and their two young daughters, Sanjana (7) and Soumiya (4). According to a report from Daily Thanthi, the family was attempting to drive across a flooded culvert when their vehicle was overwhelmed by the strong current.

State and national disaster response teams launched immediate rescue operations, but the high water levels and dangerous conditions hampered initial efforts. The bodies of all four family members were recovered later that evening after the floodwaters receded.

Following the completion of the post-mortem examination, officials will arrange for the bodies to be transported back to their hometown of Tirupattur. The tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of flash floods and the importance of heeding weather warnings, especially in remote or difficult-to-navigate areas.