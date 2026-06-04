Close Menu
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Login / Register Subscribe
TAMIL NADU

Joyalukkas Foundation to distribute school kits to 13,000 students

 Joyalukkas Foundation has announced the distribution of school kits to 13,000 students from economically and socially disadvantaged families across six states at the start of the new academic year.
NT BureauBy 1 Comment
🌐 Translate ▾
  • Tamil
  • Hindi
  • Malayalam
  • Kannada
  • Telugu

 

Chennai, June 4:

Joyalukkas Foundation has announced the distribution of school kits to 13,000 students from economically and socially disadvantaged families across six states at the start of the new academic year.

The initiative will benefit children in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha, focusing on students from LKG to Class 4.

Each kit includes essential school items such as a bag, notebooks, pencil box, lunch box, water bottle, and umbrella, aimed at easing the financial burden on families and supporting access to education.

The Foundation said the programme reflects its commitment to educational empowerment and inclusive growth, with distribution carried out through Joyalukkas showrooms across the respective states.

Share.

Related Posts

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Khaja Rafiuddin Ishrath
Khaja Rafiuddin Ishrath
10 days ago

Request for Educational kit for Mpps (G) kodimial government primary school

0