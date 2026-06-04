Joyalukkas Foundation to distribute school kits to 13,000 students

Chennai, June 4:

Joyalukkas Foundation has announced the distribution of school kits to 13,000 students from economically and socially disadvantaged families across six states at the start of the new academic year.

The initiative will benefit children in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha, focusing on students from LKG to Class 4.

Each kit includes essential school items such as a bag, notebooks, pencil box, lunch box, water bottle, and umbrella, aimed at easing the financial burden on families and supporting access to education.

The Foundation said the programme reflects its commitment to educational empowerment and inclusive growth, with distribution carried out through Joyalukkas showrooms across the respective states.