Egmore railway station to get a new look

The Egmore Railway Station in Chennai is currently undergoing a significant modernization project aimed at enhancing passenger amenities and improving connectivity, all while preserving the station’s iconic traditional architecture.

​

The ongoing renovation includes a wide range of new features for travelers. A commercial area is being developed for shopping, and new restaurants will provide quality food at affordable prices. To address parking challenges, a multi-level parking facility is being constructed for both cars and two-wheelers.

​

To streamline passenger flow and improve urban integration, the station’s layout is being expanded to connect with the metro station and accommodate city buses, cars, and autos for easier drop-off and pick-up. The plan includes creating dedicated sections for arrivals and departures, along with a special path for air travelers.

​

Accessibility is a key focus of the project, with the addition of elevated walkways, foot overbridges connecting platforms and roads, escalators, and lifts. Special provisions, including additional lifts, escalators, and accessible drinking water and restrooms, are being made for persons with disabilities.

​

Beyond passenger facilities, the modernization also involves the construction of a new parcel office, a railway mail service office, and a new substation. The railway staff quarters are being upgraded, and a large underground water tank is being built to meet the station’s water needs.

The overall project seeks to transform the Egmore Railway Station into a modern, efficient, and accessible hub for millions of commuters, all while honoring its historical significance.