ABD claims Dravid was ‘kicked out’ of RR

Johannesburg, Sept 2: Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has claimed that Rahul Dravid was "kicked out" of the Rajasthan Royals camp. Dravid reportedly turned down a bigger role offered by the franchise, which may have led to his exit.

Speaking on his show 360 LIVE, de Villiers said, “It sounds like a management decision. They offered him a broader role, but he said no. Maybe he wanted to stay in the dugout and got upset. We’ll know more when Rahul speaks about it.”

De Villiers also said Dravid leaves behind “big shoes to fill.” He added that the Royals did not have a strong auction this year, letting go of key players, including Jos Buttler.