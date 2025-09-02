TEC opens at Chennai Institute of Technology



A Taiwan Education Centre (TEC) was inaugurated at Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT), Kundrathur, on Wednesday. The centre, set up in collaboration with National Tsing Hua University, Taiwan’s Ministry of Education, and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC), will offer Mandarin training, student and faculty exchanges, and research collaborations.

CIT Chairman P. Sriram, TECC Director General Stephen SC Hsu, and other officials attended the launch. Currently, 64 students are enrolled in Mandarin classes as part of efforts to promote Taiwanese higher education opportunities in India.