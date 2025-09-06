No explanation asked, says Sengottaiyan

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader, Sengottaiyan, has expressed his thoughts following his removal from party responsibilities.

He emphasized that the party should have sought an explanation from him before taking such action.

Sengottaiyan stated that he had been voicing the sentiments of AIADMK workers and had been in communication with party officials. He believes that the party’s unity is essential for its success in future elections and that the workers’ desire for unity should be acknowledged.

Regarding his removal, Sengottaiyan remarked that time will reveal whether it will have any negative impact. He also mentioned that some individuals who had previously criticized him are now being ignored.

In conclusion, Sengottaiyan reiterated his commitment to working towards the unity of the AIADMK, aiming for the party’s success in upcoming elections.