Premalatha welcomes GST reform; praises Modi

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth has expressed strong support for the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, saying the changes will bring relief to the common people and open up new avenues for employment.

In her statement, Premalatha said the government’s move to simplify GST will directly benefit small traders, daily wage earners, and middle-class families who have been facing challenges due to complex tax systems. “The reforms are designed to make business easier and reduce unnecessary burdens. This will help create more jobs and boost economic growth,” she said.

Premalatha also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy and economic strategies. She highlighted how Modi’s efforts to build stronger ties with countries like Japan, China, and Russia have given India more strength on the global stage. “The Prime Minister has proved that India can grow and succeed without depending on America or Pakistan. This is truly Modi Ji’s magic,” she remarked.

According to her, these diplomatic successes, combined with the new GST framework, reflect the government’s commitment to stability and development. She added that such reforms will encourage both local and international investors, further improving the economy.

The DMDK leader urged citizens to welcome these changes positively, stressing that the ultimate goal is to uplift ordinary people and create a stronger future for India.