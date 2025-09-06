Modi appreciates Trump’s positive words on India-US ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he deeply values the warm remarks made by former US President Donald Trump about India-US relations.

In a social media post, Modi wrote: “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”

His reaction came just hours after Trump praised the relationship between the two countries, despite recent tensions. The issues include tariffs and India’s purchase of Russian oil, which have caused some disagreements between Washington and Delhi.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump said, “I’ll always be friends with Modi. He’s a great prime minister. He’s great. I’ll always be friends, but I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment.”

Trump also made it clear that such differences are temporary. “India and the United States have a special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion,” he added.

The remarks from both leaders underline the strong bond between India and the US. The partnership, built on trust and shared goals, continues to remain an important factor in global politics.