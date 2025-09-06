Passing out parade held at OTA Chennai

A grand passing out parade was held at the Parameswaran Drill Square, OTA Chennai, for Officer Cadets of SSC-120, SSC (W)-34 and equivalent courses.

A total of 155 Indian Officer Cadets (130 men and 25 women) and 21 Foreign Cadets from nine friendly nations were commissioned into the Indian Army.

The parade was reviewed by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who presented the Sword of Honour to ACA Raj Biswas, Gold Medal to AUO Parul Dhadwal, and Bronze Medal to BUO Pranjal Dixit.

The newly commissioned officers pledged allegiance to the Constitution and vowed to serve the nation with honour.