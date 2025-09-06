TN Govt Simplifies Community Certificate Application via eSevai Centres

The Tamil Nadu government has made it easier for citizens to apply for Community Certificates through eSevai Centres. The move aims to reduce delays and make the process more transparent and accessible for the public. The Tamil Nadu government has made it easier for citizens to apply for Community Certificates through eSevai Centres. The move aims to reduce delays and make the process more transparent and accessible for the public.

Applicants can avail the service under Service Code: REV-101. There are no department charges, and only a ₹60 service fee is collected at the eSevai Centre.

To apply, individuals must provide certain documents. These include a recent passport size photograph, address proof such as Aadhaar, Ration Card, or Voter ID, and the Community Certificate of a parent or sibling. A self-declaration form by the applicant is also required.

People can submit their applications online through the official portal www.tnesevai.tn.gov.in

or visit the nearest eSevai Centre for assistance.

By simplifying the procedure, the state government ensures that citizens can obtain their Community Certificates quickly and without unnecessary hassle. This initiative is expected to benefit thousands of applicants across Tamil Nadu every year.