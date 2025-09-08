England crushes SA with record ODI win

Southampton, Sept 8: South Africa faced their worst-ever loss in One-Day cricket as England won by 342 runs on Sunday. This is now the biggest victory margin in men’s ODIs when batting first, beating India’s 317-run win over Sri Lanka in 2023.

England set a huge target of 415 runs. South Africa needed a strong reply to avoid a series whitewash. But their batting collapsed. The Proteas were bowled out for just 72 runs in 20.5 overs.

This score was South Africa’s second-lowest total in ODIs. Their lowest remains 69 against Australia in 1993 at Sydney. It was also their fourth-lowest score against England.

The result showed South Africa’s complete batting failure and England’s dominance in the series.