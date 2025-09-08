Mallai Sathya expelled from MDMK by Vaiko

In a major political development, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko has permanently removed Mallai Sathya from the party.

The decision follows a public dispute between Mallai Sathya, the former Deputy General Secretary, and Vaiko along with Principal Secretary Durai Vaiko.

The conflict escalated after Vaiko accused Mallai Sathya of betrayal, controversially likening him to Maathaiya, who betrayed LTTE leader Prabhakaran. In response, Mallai Sathya staged a hunger strike in Chennai, claiming he would rather be poisoned than be branded a traitor, seeking public justice.

Earlier, Mallai Sathya faced temporary suspension and was asked to return party assets and documents. Vaiko’s final decision cited actions by Mallai Sathya that, according to the party, brought disrepute to MDMK.