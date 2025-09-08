EPS demands white paper on Stalin’s foreign trips

Palaniswami stressed the need for transparency, particularly regarding the results and benefits of the five international trips undertaken by the Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media, Palaniswami said, “The people of Tamil Nadu have the right to know the tangible outcomes of the government’s foreign engagements. A white paper will ensure accountability and public scrutiny.”

He also asserted that the AIADMK-BJP alliance has created a sense of apprehension within the ruling DMK, expressing confidence that their coalition would secure a clear majority in the upcoming state elections.

Criticizing the current government, Palaniswami claimed that investments being implemented now were largely initiated during the previous AIADMK tenure. He dismissed claims that new agreements signed during the DMK regime had led to immediate industrial startups, calling such assertions “false and misleading.”

The opposition leader urged the government to provide a detailed account of the foreign trips, including agreements signed, projects initiated, and the actual benefits delivered to the state, framing it as a step toward accountability and informed public debate.

Political analysts note that such demands for transparency on international engagements are likely to become a key issue in the state’s forthcoming electoral campaigns, as opposition parties seek to challenge the ruling government’s developmental claims.