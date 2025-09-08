Vellore man arrested for bomb threat at Mangaluru airport

A man from Tamil Nadu was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat call to the Mangaluru International Airport on the night of August 29.

According to a press release from the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, Sudheer Kumar Reddy, an unknown individual called the airport and threatened to destroy the terminal building if it was not evacuated. The duty terminal manager immediately filed a complaint with the Bajpe police.

Acting on the complaint, a police team launched an investigation and identified the accused as Sasikumar (38), a resident of Vellore district, Tamil Nadu. He was subsequently taken into custody in Vellore.

During interrogation, Sasikumar confessed that he routinely searches for mobile numbers of airports across the country on social media and makes threatening calls. He admitted to making the same threat to the Mangaluru airport, instructing staff to vacate the building or risk its destruction.

The accused has been presented before a court and is currently in judicial custody. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, including the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, the release added.