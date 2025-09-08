Sengottaiyan heads to Haridwar on ‘pilgrimage’

Gobichettipalayam MLA and senior AIADMK leader K.A. Sengottaiyan today dismissed speculation about a potential meeting with BJP leaders in Delhi, stating that he was travelling to Haridwar to visit a Ram temple for personal peace.

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore International Airport before his departure, he said, “I am going to Haridwar for my peace of mind. I will be back tomorrow.”

Reiterating his commitment to party unity, Sengottaiyan emphasized, “I have never met [expelled] leaders such as O. Panneerselvam or T.T.V. Dhinakaran. Such claims are unfounded. No one has opposed or commented against my stand. The AIADMK must remain united, and that is my only concern. I have no other motive behind it.” He added that he preferred not to disclose who from the party had spoken to him.

Regarding his removal from party posts, Sengottaiyan said it was a decision made by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and declined to comment further.

Political observers note that Sengottaiyan’s statements come amid internal tensions within the AIADMK, and his emphasis on party unity appears aimed at calming speculation about factional alignments or alliances with other political parties.