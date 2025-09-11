Modi welcomes Mauritius PM in Varanasi for talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam held significant bilateral talks in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on a date in September 2025.

This meeting formed a key part of Ramgoolam’s seven-day state visit to India, which commenced on September 9th, 2025, and concluded on September 16th, 2025.

The visit was marked by a warm welcome for Modi in his parliamentary constituency, featuring a grand floral welcome and enthusiastic crowds.

The bilateral discussions focus primarily on strengthening development partnerships and capacity building between India and Mauritius. This collaboration holds added importance amidst ongoing tariff challenges faced by India from the United States. The long-standing friendship between the two nations was underscored, with India’s consistent role as a first responder to crises in Mauritius, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Voakashi oil spill, highlighted. The large Indian diaspora in Mauritius further strengthens the bond between the two countries.

Ramgoolam’s itinerary in Varanasi included a visit to significant historical sites, notably the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and attendance at the Ganga Aarti ceremony. He subsequently travelled to Ayodhya. This visit marks a significant milestone, representing the first time a head of state has visited Kashi while Prime Minister Modi was present in his constituency. The visit signifies the commitment of both nations to deepen their already strong ties through collaboration and mutual support.